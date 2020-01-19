Hundreds Of Chileans Rally Against Police Repression During Unrest

Hundreds of people in Chile have reportedly marched during the night of January 18 to protest against the police repression amid the three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the country's military dictatorship in 1990. Over 1000 people, with the majority of them wearing black, rallied in silence from Plaza Italia to Alameda Avenue. Accoeding to reports, the silent rally was organised to get rid of the security forces using tear gas, water cannon, and birdshot, although the police were banned from using it in November as it caused many injuries. Ana Maria, who works as a social worker while talking to international media said, that they marched because of the human rights violations they have suffered.

Police use water cannons amid clashes as protests enter third month #Chile pic.twitter.com/NGuEJNn5CC — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 18, 2020

The fresh wave of protests in Chile is seen as the most severe outbreak of social unrest that has gripped the nation and crippled the economy. The anti-government protesters are opposing President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing government since October and are demanding his resignation. Thousands of protesters clashed with police on Friday in Santiago in a fresh round of anti-government demonstrations that erupted more than two months ago in Chile. The protesters burnt down an independent movie theatre on December 27 in which police fired tear gas and fired water cannons at protesters in Santiago. The fire erupted at the Alameda Cultural Centre that started shortly after the clashes nearby and a fresh wave of protests continued that has rocked the city since October.

President signs decree

The anti-government protestors made way for the firefighters to fight the blazes at the building. Recently, Chile's human rights watchdog urged for an investigation into the death of a man during anti-government protests. The death happened during a rally in Plaza Italia, which is the epicenter of protest. Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile signed a decree on December 27 on holding a referendum regarding the proposed amendment of the country's constitution on April 26, 2020. He incorporated the agreement with the opposition amid ongoing anti-government protests.

