Hundreds Of Flamingos Found Dead In Turkey, Government Launches Investigation

Hundreds of flamingos were found dead on a dried part of Lake Tuz in Turkey's central province of Konya. The lake is among the favourite habitat of migratory birds and has been a hatching ground for flamingos. The Turkish authorities have launched an investigation to find the cause of mass deaths.

Mass deaths of Flamingos

As per local media reports, a video had emerged from the area that showed the flamingos buried on the dried parts of Lake Tuz in Turkey's central province of Konya. The video had gone viral on social media platforms that had caused a public outcry. Speaking at an event, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli said that the investigation was being carried out on the mass deaths of flamingos, reported Hurriyet Daily News. Pakdemirli pointed out that the deaths were observed in dehydrated and flightless baby birds due to the decrease in water.

Turkey’s Nature Association President Dicle Kılıc raised concern over the largest baby flamingo death this year, as per a report by Hurriyet Daily News. Dicle Kilic said that the deaths should not be blamed on the climate crisis or the farmers. She stated that wrong agricultural and irrigation policies were the primary cause of these deaths. As per the report, locals built barriers in water canals that prevented the canals from feeding the lake. The villagers diverted the water canals feeding the lake to their fields. As per local reports, the government has launched an investigation and study into the causes of the deaths. The committee of experts was investigating the causes that affect the life cycle of flamingos and finding ways to prevent the deaths.

Tuz Gölü’ndeki yavru flamingoların hepsini öldürdüler



Çiftçilerin Tuz Gölü’nü besleyen kanallara bent çekip su akışını kesmesi üzerine flamingo yavrularının hepsi öldü. Doğa fotoğrafçısı Fahri Tunç, göldeki bütün flamingo yavrularının öldüğünü görüntüledi.@TCTarim @csbgovtr 👇 pic.twitter.com/jTvAgcVB6t — Kuzey Ormanları Savunması (@kuzeyormanlari) July 13, 2021

