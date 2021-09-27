Hundreds Protest Outside UN Headquarters Over Women's Rights Violations In Afghanistan

Amidst the ongoing 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), hundreds of protestors gathered in New York to demonstrate against women and human rights violations in Afghanistan under the incumbent Taliban regime. The incident took place on September 26, Sunday outside the UN headquarters in New York, where demonstrators, which comprised mostly of women, displayed placards and yelled slogans slamming the Taliban government. Meanwhile, women leaders from across the world inside the UN also called on authorities in Afghanistan to recognise women's rights and refrain from violence in the country, ANI reported.

Afghan women residing in America and adjoining nations gathered outside the multilateral organisation to seek resolution of women's rights in the war-torn nation. "Women make up half the world. So, when you begin to not let them work, the repercussions of that are dire," said Fatima Rahmati, an Afghan resident in the US. Another Afghan woman from Italy, Semona Landoni echoed Rahmati's words and added "we will fight and we will take it."

Several women rights activists who were forced to discontinue functions in Afghanistan following Taliban imposed measures on Afghan people, especially women, urged the UN to focus on revoking the limitations and "offer Afghans what they deserve," TOLO news reported. Roya Afghanyar was one such activist who discontinued service in Afghanistan after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led democratic government. "Women are living in very bad conditions. They have lost their right to education and work. This Government that calls itself the Government of Afghanistan should give us our rights," she said.

یک عده از مظاهره کننده ها امروز از سوی طالبان دستگیر شده اند که در بین آنها شش خانم نیز میباشد و هنوز رها نشده اند

عکس از تظاهرات دیروز در بلخ pic.twitter.com/YlMTUkAMl5 — Najiba Rafiei (@N_Rafiei) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, inside the UN Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir mentioned their close follow-up on women and child-related development in the war-torn country. "We especially call on the authorities of Afghanistan to provide every form of violence towards women and girls," both the ladies said in unison.

[Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Image: AP]

A dark page for women rights in Afghanistan

Women in Afghanistan were promised to have a better life than what they endured during the 1996-2001 Taliban rule. Even though the Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid presented a moderate and more solemn picture of themselves in the initial days of capturing Kabul, cases of human and women rights violations have only increased manifold. According to statistics by the UNAMA's Protection of Civilians report, civilian casualties amped up by 50% in January, and the tally doubled over July and August compared to 2020.

تجمعات اعتراضی زنان در کابل که اینگونه مورد خشونت قرار میگیرد pic.twitter.com/sCdCwMPAad — Najiba Rafiei (@N_Rafiei) September 8, 2021

این عمل را با کدام یک از معیارها و موازین بشری می توان توجیه کرد؟ این موجودات وحشی که خود را نماینده تام الاختیار خداوند در روی زمین بر می شمارند، کدام آیین و مذهب مجوز این نوع اعمال وحشیانه را صادر کرد است؟

حتی رویکرد این جانوران با حیوانات درنده منطبق نیست... pic.twitter.com/KmXn7h6BBR — ᎡK💙 (@RKpjr4) July 28, 2021

Several protests broke out in the city of Kabul to oppose the unexplained ban imposed on women and children education and employment. Demonstrations against Afghan women kept devoid of rudimentary health care facilities also erupted in recent days. However, most of the non-violent protests were just met with Taliban militants thrashing and hitting women protestors in the streets of Kabul. The Taliban-led media has, however, has refrained from broadcasting such revolts on national television.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP