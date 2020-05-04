Hungarian Government Spokesperson Slams 'liberal Media', Draws A Parallel With India

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Monday, Dr.Zoltan Kovacs- the international spokesperson for the Hungarian government slammed the "liberal media" for criticising his country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that India too had been panned by sections of the Western media, he claimed that these were political attacks on governments that the journalists did not like. Moreover, he stressed that the responsibility of an elected government was towards the people.

As per the latest data released by the WHO, there are 2,998 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Hungary while 340 deaths have been reported.

Commenting on the Western media's criticism of the government led by Hungary PM Viktor Orbán, Dr.Zoltan Kovacs remarked, "What is wrong is the attitude and behaviour of what they call themselves the liberal media. We were always leading the way. It was about Hungary bashing for the last couple of years. Indeed, as you have suggested, we have seen examples of India bashing for the last two years. As a matter of fact, these are political attacks on those governments, politicians which they don't like. And they don't really matter anymore. What matters for us and I believe stands also for India is the interest of the Hungarian people and i.e we have an elected government with a clear mandate from the Hungarian people. Our responsibility is towards the Hungarians. Therefore, no political or journalistic attack is going to change our mind if it is about effective measures against the virus."

'All countries had to introduce harsh measures'

The Hungarian government's international spokesperson also allayed fears about the new law brought in to fight the novel coronavirus. Dr.Kovacs opined that it was essential to impose harsh measures as immediate action was required. He explained that the Orbán government had sought parliamentary approval to invoke the extraordinary powers only for the purpose of combating the virus.

"Basically, all countries around the world had to introduce some fairly harsh measures in general and had to face the reality that fighting the virus and putting effective measures on the ground required decisive and immediate action. To achieve that, we have asked Parliament's approval that the extraordinary powers of the government, if it is about defending the country and Hungarians from the virus, is extended and given free hand to take decisive and immediate action. But I have to emphasise that it is only in the fear of fighting the virus. There were allegations that we extended these extraordinary measures to all aspects of our life, but that simply is not true," the Hungarian government spokesperson added.

