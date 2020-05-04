Hungarian Government Spokesperson Hails Ties With China; Cautions Against Overdependence

Dr. Zoltan Kovacs- the international spokesperson for the Hungarian government on Monday elaborated on his country's relationship with China amid the COVID-19 crisis in an exclusive interview to Republic TV. He mentioned that Hungary has historical ties with China founded on mutual respect. At the same time, he highlighted that all countries needed to examine whether their supply chains, such as healthcare systems were dependent on one single country. Dr. Kovacs contended that the lesson from the aftermath of the novel coronavirus was that nations should avoid overdependence on a single source in the future.

On the possibility of Hungary reviewing the balance of ties with China, Dr. Zoltan Kovacs said, "The relationship with China is obviously a very specific issue all countries around the world are coping with. Hungary has immense respect and historical ties with China dating back to the 1960s. Our approach has always been founded on mutual respect. I think that is the essence in the relationship between any two countries."

He added, "But at the same time obviously, we have to face global challenges as you suggested, i.e how much Hungary or European Union's economies, supply chains especially if it is the healthcare system are dependent on what country. And that is an issue that many countries around the world have to address. I think that one lesson which we have already drawn from fighting the virus and the economic aftermath is that all countries around the world have to take care of their own supply chains especially the healthcare system. If you are dependent on only one source, that Hungary and other countries have to avoid in the future."

'These are political attacks'

During the interview, Dr. Kovacs also slammed the "liberal media" for criticising his country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that India too had been panned by sections of the Western media, he claimed that these were political attacks on governments and politicians they did not like. Moreover, he stressed that the responsibility of an elected government was towards the people.

"What is wrong is the attitude and behaviour of what they call themselves the liberal media. We were always leading the way. It was about Hungary-bashing for the last couple of years. Indeed, as you have suggested, we have seen examples of India-bashing for the last two years. As a matter of fact, these are political attacks on those governments, politicians which they don't like. And they don't really matter anymore," the Hungarian government spokesperson stated.

