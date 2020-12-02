Hungarian Lawmaker Resigns After Caught Fleeing An 'adult Party' During COVID Restrictions

A senior member of the parliament in Hungary from the ruling Fidesz party, Jozsef Szajer has resigned after confessing to violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Belgium and attending a private gathering that is described by media as ‘adult party’. In a statement, the former member of European Parliament (MEP) said in a statement that he was “present” at the party but did not comment on Belgian media reports on the nature of the private gathering.

He also said that the law enforcement officers on the scene had issued him a verbal warning and took him home. But, the Belgium media reports stated on December 1 that the police had crashed an ‘adult party’ that was attended by more than 25 people including diplomats and the Hungarian lawmaker had even tried to flee the scene but was apprehended.

As per the Associated Press report, the spokesperson for the Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office said that the police were called to an apartment after neighbours ‘complained of nighttime noise and potential violations of measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic’. Among reportedly many diplomats, two were aged 43 and 33, and according to the office, they claimed diplomatic immunity.

The so-called ‘adult party’ took place on November 27 followed by Szajer’s resignation on November 29. As per the media outlet, ‘man fleeing down the drainpipe’ was also spotted by a passer-by and later reported to the police.

Reportedly the prosecutor's office also explained that the ‘man’s hands were bloody’ and said that it could have happened during fleeing. The man was reportedly found with narcotics in his backpack and was unable to produce any identity documents. It said that he was later taken to his place where he identified with a diplomatic passport. The prosecutor’s office reportedly said that 59-year-old Hungarian MEP was being investigated over possession of narcotics.

‘I deeply regret’ says Szajer

Even though Szajer has denied the consumption of any drugs, Szajer reportedly said that he ‘deeply regretted’ breaking the COVID-19 restrictions. According to reports, he said that he had offered the law enforcement officers to take an ‘instant test, but they did not do it’. Szajer also talked about how police found an ecstasy pill in his bag but said ‘it was not mine’ and denied knowing anything about how it was ‘placed. However, he said, “I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs”.

Moreover, the former Hungarian MEP apologised to his family, colleagues and even the voters while asking them “to evaluate my misstep on the background of thirty years of devotion and hard work”. He further took the entire responsibility of the action and urged everyone to associate him being at the ‘adult party’ to his political community. Szajer said, “the misstep is strictly personal”.

