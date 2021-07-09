Hungary Govt Fines Bbookshop Chain For Depicting LGBTQ Families In Children Book

Hungary fined a bookshop chain for selling children books that depicted same-sex parents. 'Micsoda család!', a Hungarian translation of books by US lawyer Lawrence Schimel and illustrator Elīna Brasliņa, shows a young boy seated with two mothers and a young girl with two fathers at daytime. Hungarian officials condemned the disseminated content in the book as which ‘deviates from the norm.’

Richar Tarnai, the Pest county commissioner told a local news channel that that book featured content, which is “unfair” for children. Referring to the much-criticized Hungarian LGBTQ law, he added that it had also violated rules on unfair commercial practices by publishing “conflicting pictures.”

According to the bookstore manager, the legal purity of a book is always the responsibility of the publishing house. It is not up to the bookstores to ensure the legalities of the published material, he added. A private investigation company, Lyra Group has shouldered the task of looking into legal matters related to the publication of the book. Meanwhile, writer Schimel in an interview with The Guardian said that the book is being “attacked” before the new Hungarian LGBTQ+ laws.

“Shameful” Hungarian Law

A new Hungarian LGBTQ+ law bans the publication of content in schools that are deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change went into effect. The law prohibits publication or broadcast of homosexual content in sex education programs and films or television as well. Despite a warning from the European Union warning and strong criticism, the law came into force on June 17. The said law widely risks discrimination against LGBT people. Even though the government says it’s meant to protect children but law critics say it links homosexuality with pedophilia.

According to AP, the heads of 17 EU countries signed a joint letter condemning the legislation and urged the European Commission to take Hungary before the European Court of Justice over the matter. While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling it “shameful,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel remarked “discriminatory and stigmatizing.”

(Input: AP)