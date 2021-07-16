Hungary To Offer Optional Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose From August, Says PM Viktor Orban

Hungary's government has offered an optional third COVID-19 vaccine dose to its citizens. The vaccination drive shall begin from August, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban on July 16, Friday. The third shot will be made available to all people regardless of age, health, or which vaccine they received initially, Orban said in an interview with public radio, according to AP.

“There is no reason to fear a third vaccine dose. If people don’t have to fear it and their sense of security is increased if they receive it, then why would we keep them from this option?” Orban said.

The Hungarian government has not mandated the third shot for its citizens, however, the government has recommended its citizens to take the vaccine. According to government recommendations, the third dose is to be administered at least four months after the second dose. Furthermore, the doctors shall determine whether the patient is to receive a different vaccine dose from the previous one. Meanwhile, Hungary has ordered mandatory COVID-19 jabs for all health workers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. This move has come at the heel of similar moves by France and a few other European countries. Speaking about mandatory vaccination, he said the government does not favour coercion. However, the vaccination for healthcare workers is deemed necessary, said Orban in his weekly radio interview.

Similar vaccine drives

While some countries are struggling to procure the second dose or even reach the fully vaccinated mark, countries like Hungary, UAE, and Bahrain have announced the third dosage for their citizens. The third dosage is said to be supplied by China's Sinopharm vaccine. However, according to AP, the booster shots do not provide full protection from COVID-19 to all recipients, which means the vaccines fail to produce sufficient antibodies required to protect against the virus.

Map of cases

Hungary has seen a considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases since April 18. An average of 300 cases was recorded in May, with the lowest of 91 cases on June 26. The German capital Budapest has record 76 cases from July 2-July 15. So far, the country has recorded 8.09L lakh cases and 30,013 deaths due to infection.

(With Inputs From AP)