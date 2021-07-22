Hungary's PM Orban Calls Referendum On LGBTQ Law After Facing Widespread Criticism

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban recently said that the government is planning to hold a referendum in order to showcase public support for its new law that aims to protect children. According to a report by AP, he did not clear the timings of the referendum. His statement comes after the European Union term the law discriminatory against the LGBTQ community. According to the law that was passed earlier in June, it bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors in school education programs and media content.

Future of the children is at stake: Orban on LGBTQ law

The Prime Minister, in a pre-recorded video that was uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday, said that the referendum was necessary to counter the strong opposition by the EU which has launched legal action against Hungary over the controversial law. "Brussels has clearly attacked Hungary in recent weeks due to its child protection law," Orban said. "When the pressure against our homeland is so strong, only the common will of the people can defend Hungary." He said that the future of the children is at stake, therefore, he cannot give up the ground in this sensitive issue.

According to Orban, the referendum would consist of five major questions, of which he revealed three:

Whether children should be introduced to topics of sexual orientation in schools.

Whether gender reassignment should be promoted or depicted to children.

Whether gender reassignment procedures should be made available to minors.

The Prime Minister, in the Facebook post, has urged Hungarians to vote 'no' to each of the questions.

What experts say about Referendum on LGBTQ law

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have raised eyebrows over the questions and said they would boycott such referendum citing it is "discriminatory" in nature. The experts said that Orban called for a referendum as he has been facing intense pressure from several fronts ahead of elections which are scheduled for the next month. Experts also termed the step to calm down the wrath of the people after a report published by an international investigation agency which claimed that the Orban government is using malware to spy on journalists who are critical of their policies and also named some politicians and businessmen through their smartphones.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)