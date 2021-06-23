Hunger, Drought, Disease To Increase; Affect Millions In Coming Decades: UN Report

Hunger, drought and disease will afflict millions of more people within decades, as per the draft UN assessment of climate change and its consequence on human species. As the planet continues to get warmer, humankind will witness not only malnutrition but also water insecurity and pestilence in the coming years, according to the forthcoming Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) seen by UK Times. Revealing further details, the 4,000-page report stated that as many as 80 million additional people are at risk of facing extreme hunger by 2050.

Crop failure and water crisis

The continued global warming will not only lead to crop failure but also a dramatic reduction in the nutritional value of several crops. The report projects disruption in the water cycle that could lead to a reduction in rain-fed crops in the sub-Saharan region. Additionally, it also states a possible decline in rice production in India as about 40 per cent of the land may become unsuitable for the crop in the future.

Highlighting the reduction in the nutritional value of certain crops, the report stated that protein content in rice, wheat, barley and potatoes amongst other crops is expected to fall by between six and 14 per cent as the temperature rises across the planet. Additionally, essential micronutrients, already scarce in many poor countries, are also set to plunge.

The report also talks about the dramatically rising water crisis which is set to exacerbate further by climate change. Stating research on water supply, agriculture and sea-level rise, the UN document revealed that roughly between 30 million and 140 million people will be internally displaced by 2050 across three continents-South America, South East Asia and Africa. As much as three-quarters of the available groundwater, which provides drinking water to approximately 2.5 billion people on the planet, is also set to face disruptions.

As the warming planet expands habitable zones for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying species, the report stated that half of the world’s roughly eight billion population could expose to vector-borne infections including such as dengue, yellow fever and Zika virus by 2050. The report also warns against on “substantial rise” of non-communicable such as those related to lungs and heart conditions. According to the draft, the only way to prevent the aforementioned misfortunes is by cutting down global carbon emission.

Image: Pixabay