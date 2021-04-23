Hunger-striking Navalny Praises Rallies Organised 'to Save His Life' In Russia

Calling thousands of protesters detained by Federal Penitentiary Service FSIN on Wednesday "the salvation of Russia,” Kremlin’s anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny praised the nationwide rallies organized to ‘save his life'. In a sentimental post that he updated on Instagram from a state prison cell, the politician who is on a hunger strike said that “pride and hope” engulfed him after he learned from his lawyer about the mass protests, demanding his freedom.

Supporters of Putin’s rival called for half a million Russians to come forward and protest for the release of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader as his health deteriorated in the detention facility. The 44-year-old was taken into custody in January over breach of parole in an embezzlement case. He went on a hunger strike on March 31 after prison service refused to provide medical assistance for his severe pain in his back and his numbing legs. In a statement published on the Mediazona website, Navalny's doctors asked him to end the hunger strike, saying that if it "continues even a little longer, we will simply no longer have a patient to treat.”

[People light their cell phones during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP]

[A man hods a Constitution of the Russian Federation during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP]

As hundreds of thousands of pro-Navalny demonstrators took to the streets to rebuke Putin’s administration for jailing his rival, at least 1,700 protesters were apprehended by the Moscow police. As the activists called for massive protests in the heart of Moscow and St. Petersburg, because Navalny’s life “hung in the balance,” the Kremlin critic said, that two feelings were “raging in him: Hope and Pride.”

He continued, “the lawyer who arrived told me a little about what happened yesterday,” adding that it was “beautiful” to witness honest people, who are not silent as they witness injustice and lawlessness. “I’m proud that I’m a part of this movement where people are not afraid, despite all the anger and hatred directed at them by Kremlin,” Navalny said. “You walked with me yesterday, but today I will lie on the bunk and imagine how I am going with you and for you,” he continued.

Leadership 'senile and inert', says Navalny

Further in the post, Navalny condemned Russian President Putin, without naming him, as he called the leadership “senile and inert”. He added, but people “understand everything as they have taken to the streets. “Our country is sliding into darkness. In a prosperous 21 century, the people of Russia, who were once rich in resources, are becoming poorer every year. We are not developing, but lagging behind and degrading every year,” the critic said. “but there are still more of us,” he warned. In a statement, later, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on Russia to release Navalny "immediately and in any event before the next 'human rights' meeting of the Committee of Ministers in June 2021."