Hurricane Grace Makes Landfall In Eastern Mexico; Flash Flood Threat Looms In Region

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday said in its latest advisory that Hurricane Grace made landfall along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, accompanied by heavy wind and rain. Grace is now located about 15 km south of Tulum, threatening to spark flash and urban floods in the country's southeastern part. It is expected to weaken as it stirs across the peninsula before strengthening again in the Gulf of Mexico and hitting the coast of Veracruz state late on Friday, stated the NHC. It further said that Grace will cause heavy rainfall over the Yucatan peninsula on Friday, August 20, which will likely flood the area.

Officials on toes to tackle the situation

Meanwhile, Mexican officials informed that all the possible steps were taken to tackle the situation upon the hurricane's arrival. They said that a large number of military and rescue workers as well as staff from the national power utility, the Comision Federal Electricidad were deployed to provide all the necessary help to people. Speaking at a regular news conference, Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection authority, said that the authorities are fully equipped and ready to deal with the situation, adding that over 100 tourists were evacuated from hotels and taken to safer places ahead of the landfall. He also urged the people to remain in their homes or in safe shelters and asked local leaders to shut down businesses temporarily in Quintana Roo. The government also issued a red alert representing anticipating the high risk for eight municipalities.

Grace wreaked havoc in Haiti and other Caribbean islands

The NHC had earlier informed that on Wednesday evening, Grace had sustained winds of 80 mph 130 kph before moving to the west at 30 kph. The centre of the storm was located about 205 kilometres east-southeast of Tulum, it added. It is worth mentioning here that before turning into a Category 1 Hurricane, Grace had impacted Haiti and other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm. A large number of people who were waiting in line for treatment in the hospital from quake-related injuries were soaked by the storm in Haiti.

Image Credits: AP