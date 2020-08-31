US: Hurricane Laura Topples Controversial Confederate Monument In Lake Charles

It was just a few days back when officials in Louisiana's Calcasieu Parish voted not to move a Confederate statue from its place in front of the courthouse. Days after this, Hurricane Laura tore down the Confederate monument as it was knocked off its pedestal, suggests reports. On the morning of August 27, the monument could be seen lying on its side next to its standing base which was still standing. Onlookers from the place were seen taking pictures of the shattered monument.

Confederate monument torn apart by hurricane Laura

The powerful storm has left almost 750,000 without power and water in just Louisiana itself. As per reports, the communities started a clean-up drive along the state's ravaged coastline where the officials believe that the situation could persist for a long period of time. This is not the only statue which was toppled by the deadly storm. Dozens of similar statues are scattered across the United States. Various people took to social media to share images of the toppled statue.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish has been filled with controversy and tension after our parish government by a vote of 10-5 refused to take down the Confederate South’s Defenders Monument.



Hurricane Laura had other plans and brought it down herself. pic.twitter.com/HmyCVlJF8k — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

The confederate general has fallen pic.twitter.com/vbrd7MrjE5 — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

It’s the ankles for me. Laura broke them boys ⛹🏽‍♀️🤾🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3YmWr29yYO — Amber♡ (@Amby_Latte) August 27, 2020

The statue had been a topic of debate for some time now. 3 people had even put a petition to remove the statue. Cary Chavis, one of the 3 people reportedly said that this Confederate monument symbolises white supremacy and enslaved African Americans. She added that this monument right in front of the courthouse represents slavery and that is something that one should never support.

As per reports, the storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the Gulf-Coast. Hurrican Laura hit the coastal region of Louisiana, many homes were left without roofs, roads littered with debris and the likelihood of a harsh recovery that could take months. Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage. Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Mayor Nic Hunter informed that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

