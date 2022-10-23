Hurricane Roslyn Intensifies, Develops To Category 4 En Route To Mexico Before Landfall

Hurricane Roslyn on Saturday dramatically strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane and now has less than 24 hours before making landfall over the Pacific coast of Mexico. According to a CNN report, forecasts indicated that Hurricane Roslyn which developed off the western coast of Mexico may hit land this weekend. As of Saturday morning, Roslyn had wind gusts of 130 mph, as reported by the National Hurricane Center.

The storm center on Saturday warned, "Additional strengthening is forecast today." Further adding, it said, "Although some weakening is possible beginning tonight, Roslyn is expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday."

Following the reports of landfall, a hurricane warning has been put in effect from Playa Perula northward to Escuinapa, which even includes well-known tourist hotspots in Puerto Vallarta. On Sunday morning, after sunrise, the storm is anticipated to make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta, Fox Weather reported.

Furthermore, along with severe winds, torrential rains will also be a risk, but because of how quickly the storm is moving, accumulations shouldn't be as bad as they would otherwise.

Hurricane Roslyn may cause severe rainfall

According to the Fox Weather report, the upper coast of Colima state in Mexico, as well as Jalisco, western Nayarit, and southern Sinaloa states will be affected by the highest rain, with four to six inches of precipitation predicted. In certain places, localised maximum quantities of up to eight inches are possible. One to three inches of rain are expected to fall on the lower coasts of Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero states.

Additionally, rainfall in these places may result in landslides and flash flooding, especially in areas with rocky terrain.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, Roslyn's sustained wind speed jumped by 60 mph, indicating a rapid intensification. When a storm's maximum sustained winds rise by at least 35 mph in less than 24 hours, it is said to be rapidly intensifying, CNN reported.

According to the United States hurricane agency, winds from Roslyn's core reached a distance of 30 miles (45 kilometers) while those from a tropical storm reached a distance of 80 miles (130 kilometers).

Notably, the storm is moving in a similar direction to Hurricane Orlene, which came ashore on October 3 as a Category 1 hurricane just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border before losing strength farther inland. Over the open ocean, Orlene had intensified the day before into a Category 4 hurricane.