Husband, Wife Suffer Collision At The Same Spot Just 10 Minutes Apart

A Chinese couple was captured by the CCTV camera getting hit by a car at the same exact spot after ignoring the traffic rules just ten minutes apart. Both the husband and the wife were crossing the road and became subject to a road accident in the central province of Hubei. The footage which was released by the police shows the woman in an electric bike trying to escape the traffic but hit by a car and got hit at the back. The clip clearly shows her shoe flying off with her. Concerned for the safety of her wife, the husband also tries to do the exact same thing and escapes the traffic and suffers the same outcome.

【中国】湖北。妻が電動バイクで6車線横切り、車と接触。軽傷。10分後に、夫が信号無視で道路横切り、同じ場所でクルマにぶつかり重傷

➡︎☝️Husband and wife get hit on the same road at the same spot by two white cars after ignoring traffic rules 10 minutes apart



The strange incident happened in the city of Yichang on December 17 and the woman is reportedly identified as Gao who was the first one to cut across the cars waiting at a red light before the collision. Her husband tried to run through the traffic instead of using the zebra crossing and falls into the same 'trap' in the right-turn lane. The couple was rushed to the hospital but neither suffered any life-threatening injuries, however, police officials are still investigating.

The CCTV clip also shows that the woman stood up almost immediately after the accident and then brought on the side by the traffic police. On the other hand, the man was seen struggling in agony after the accident and laying on the road. The footage was later released by Yichang Traffic Police on Weibo the micro-blogging website to spread awareness of traffic regulations and how taking shortcuts could be life-threatening.

Couple dies minutes apart

In another strange incident involving a couple took place in Michigan where the husband and wife died just 20 minutes apart. Reportedly they did everything together and had been married for nearly 70 years and took their last breath together in the same hospice care. Les and Freda Austin were both 90 years old and were laying on beds next to each other when they died. The couple had met for the first time when they were in high school and got married in 1949. Their daughter later said that she thinks both her parents knew that their partner was about to die.

