South Korean automobile and heavy machinery manufacturer Hyundai is under pressure to stop the usage of its heavy machinery products for illegal mining in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil as they are causing environmental harm. According to a report released by Greenpeace on Wednesday, heavy machines are hastening the destruction of the rainforest and endangering the survival of indigenous tribes.

Greenpeace observed 176 illegal forest loggers during flyovers in the Yanomami, Munduruku, and Kayapó protected indigenous lands between March 2021 and 2023. 75 of these were recognised as bearing the Hyundai brand. The expansion of illegal gold mining in the Brazilian Amazon has been significantly accelerated by the entrance of hydraulic excavators there in recent years. One of these machines can finish a task that would take three persons 40 days to complete in just 24 hours.

The worst-affected Kayapó region has seen the usage of heavy machinery since 2010

According to Danicley de Aguiar, senior forest campaigner at Greenpeace Brazil, this greater efficiency is driving wildcat miners progressively deeper into ostensibly protected regions of the forest in quest of new gold resources. In December, The Guardian observed diggers destroying Yanomami territory. Excavators are thought to have only lately been brought into Brazil's largest indigenous reserve, where a massive influx of illegal miners and indifference of the previous Jair Bolsonaro administration have led to a humanitarian disaster, The Guardian reported.

But while the worst-affected Kayapó region has been impacted by the usage of heavy machinery since 2010, diggers were first spotted in the Munduruku territory, located some 620 miles south in the state of Pará, in 2014. Doto Takak-Ire, a Kayapó elder who has witnessed the deforestation, river and soil pollution, and social instability caused by the search for gold, said: "Illegal mining destroys our culture and annihilates our Kayapó tradition." On Kayapó land, 140 excavators were tallied by Greenpeace investigators, 88 of which were discovered in March during a flypast.

Hyundai has a moral obligation to ensure its products do not violate human rights and the environment, says Greenpeace

The Greenpeace report contends that companies with the technology to accomplish this, like Hyundai, have a moral obligation to ensure that their products are not used to violate human rights and the environment. “All the companies that make excavators already have remote monitoring technology, which can even switch off the machines if necessary,” said Aguiar. “We’re asking that this technology, which already exists, be used in collaboration with [Brazil’s] environmental protection agencies.”

According to Daul Jang, an advocacy specialist for Greenpeace East Asia, Hyundai, whose heavy machinery manufacturing company has won praise for its environmental, social, and corporate governance efforts, should set an example. The expansion of the company's operations in Brazil "shows they are profiting from the sale of construction heavy machinery to the Brazilian market, including the Amazon," according to Jang. In locations where there is often minimal demand for heavy machinery, Greenpeace discovered that an authorised reseller of Hyundai equipment had dealerships located close to the three indigenous territories.

Brazilian prosecutors looked into who was to blame for the harm that heavy machinery suppliers and manufacturers made when it ended up in the hands of illegal miners in 2020. According to Greenpeace, Hyundai did not at the time react to the prosecutors' request for details on the steps taken to restrict such usage.