'I Am Confident' Pfizer Jab Works Against Indian COVID-19 Variant: BioNTech Co-founder

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on April 28 voiced confidence that the COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variants of the coronavirus. When asked about the new variant first detected in India, Sahin said that the vaccine’s effectiveness against it was still being investigated, but he also added that he is “confident” that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will work against it.

“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident there, too,” Sahin told reporters.

He added, “The vaccine is cleverly built and I'm convinced the bulwark will hold. And if we have to strengthen the bulwark again, then we will do it, that I'm not worried about”.

India is facing surging new cases and deaths on the pandemic and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe. The World Health Organization on Tuesday informed that the Indian variant has already been found in nearly 17 other countries. However, there is not enough data to call it a matter of concern, which would have indicated that it is more dangerous than the original versions of the virus.

Further investigation needed

The COVID-19 variant, B.1.617, which was first found in India, has been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database, according to the UN health agency. Apart from India, sequences have been uploaded from the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore as well. The WHO has listed B.1.617 as a "variant of interest" with its slightly different characteristics and mutations.

The WHO concluded that further investigation is needed to understand how these factors are contributing to the sudden outbreak of the virus. The organization directed that deep study on B.1.617 and other variants is urgently needed. This also includes thorough research on transmissibility, severity and the risk of reinfection. Casualty showed by the general public cannot also be ignored while talking about the current spread of the virus, remarked WHO.

(With inputs from AP)