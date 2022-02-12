'I Wonder If US Will Invade Ukraine': Russia's UN Envoy On Reports Of Invasion By Moscow

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine border crisis, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky suggests that the US invasion of Ukraine is a possibility. The UN Envoy responded to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's speculations that the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine could start at any time, including during the Beijing Olympics.

On Twitter, he stated that some reasonable people hoped that the panic sparked by the United States would face. Maybe they put a jinx on it because the scaremongers have clearly regained their composure. He further stated, "Our troops are still on our territory and I wonder if the US will invade Ukraine itself."

Russian invasion may begin during the Beijing Olympics: Jake Sullivan

As per the reports of TASS, the White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Friday that the purported Russian invasion may begin during the Olympics. Sullivan presented no evidence to back up his claims, instead, he cited Russia's boosted number of troops stationed near the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Polyansky stated that he doesn't rule out the possibility that the West is planning a provocation in Donbas to use as a pretext to accuse Russia of invasion, but he hopes the West would exercise caution. He also stated that the persistence with which some countries continue to spread misleading information is extremely worrying, and considerably increases the possibility of a military escalation.

Concerns over the invasion of Ukraine have been raised in the West and in Kyiv

Concerns over the invasion of Ukraine have been raised in the West and in Kyiv in recent months. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary, slammed these assertions as an empty and unfounded increase of tensions, reiterating that Russia is not a threat to anyone.

At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not rule out the possibility of certain provocations to back up such accusations and warned that using force to end the Ukrainian crisis would be dangerous. In the meanwhile, Russia's intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin stated that Ukrainian forces are ready for war and that military preparations are underway.

Image: AP