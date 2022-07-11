I2U2: 1st Virtual Summit To Take Place On July 14; India, Israel, US & UAE To Participate

The first virtual summit of the four-nation grouping made up of India, Israel, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates is going to take place on July 14, Thursday. The I2U2 summit will focus heavily on the global food and energy crisis resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, the alliance is known as I2U2, with 'I2' standing for India and Israel and 'U2' standing for the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

On July 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the I2U2 virtual summit alongside US President Joe Biden, Yair Lapid of Israel, and Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. The summit will take place during Biden's visit to Israel as part of a four-day tour of West Asia.

In addition to the I2U2 summit, the US president will attend the GCC+3 summit in Jeddah, which will include the heads of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE as well as Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. During the summit, the leaders are also likely to discuss the general structure of the new alliance and pinpoint the main areas of collaboration.

West Asian Quad

According to PTI news agency, the I2U2 summit is anticipated to give greater shape to the grouping's agenda, which is focussed on economic cooperation and infrastructure projects, even though the global energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine is expected to be discussed at both meetings. This can include particular initiatives or projects to be undertaken by what has been referred to in some circles as the "West Asian Quad."

Most of the group's attention is anticipated to be on trade and investment-related issues. Recent years have seen an improvement in India's bilateral strategic ties with each of the three nations. On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the issues surrounding global energy and food security. Jaishankar also had a separate meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his UAE counterpart.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PMIndia/AP