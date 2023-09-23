I2U2 Group Of India, Israel, UAE & US Announces Joint Space Venture

The I2U2 group, which includes India, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, have announced a joint space venture on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly being held in New York on Friday, September 22. The announcement comes in the aftermath of India’s successful soft-landing on the moon’s south pole. The venture aims to create a unique space-based tool for countries to collaborate in the field of space exploration.

The countries, through the venture, plan to create a unique-space based tool which could be used for policymakers, institutions and entrepreneurs to work for the greater good of humanity. This would help them to work on environmental and climate change challenges. "Under the I2U2 group's focus area of space, the governments of India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, all signatories to the Artemis Accords, announced a new joint space venture on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York," said the US Department of State in a press release.

"Using the four I2U2 partner countries' space-based observation data and capabilities, this project aims to create a unique space-based tool for policymakers, institutions, and entrepreneurs, enabling their work on environmental and climate change challenges and furthering our cooperation in the applications of space data for the greater good of humanity," said the release regarding the joint space venture.

(I2U2 group's press release regarding joint space venture)

I2U2, often called as the West Asian QUAD is a grouping focused at mobilising private sector capital and achieve a variety of goals. I2U2 partnership projects and initiatives are not limited in geographic scope – the Group will explore opportunities anywhere it can make a positive impact.

India’s leap in space exploration

India’s engagement was mostly focused on economics and energy lately, barring the United States and Russia, however, with recent space endeavours, New Delhi seems to be forging partnerships in outer space too. The recently announced joint venture between the I2U2 countries stands in the deposition of the same. It comes after the Indian Space Research Organisation’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the lunar surface. Following the triumph, India also launched its maiden sun mission-Aditya L1, thus lining up alongside countries like the United States, Russia, and China.

Earlier this month, India and Saudi Arabia, a relationship earlier focused on oil trade, announced cooperation in space-related fields. This includes space exploration, remote sensing, satellite communication, satellite-based navigation. The announcement was made after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Singapore too has expressed desire to be collaborating with India in space-related fields.