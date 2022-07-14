I2U2 Summit: India & Members Highlight Food Crisis And Clean Energy In Inaugural Meeting

The White House released a joint statement after the governments of India, Israel, UAE and the US convened for the first leaders’ meeting of the "I2U2" Group on July 14. According to the statement, the governments focused on two major issues - the food security crisis and clean energy - during the inaugural meeting and chalked out plans on how to tackle them. Notably, both these initiatives will see investments poured into India by the other three member countries.

Focusing on joint investments and new initiatives in water, transportation, space, and health and mitigating challenges in the same area is also on the agenda. This meeting was conducted virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in attendance.

Initiatives taken on inaugural I2U2 summit

Initiative on food security: Under this initiative, the UAE will invest $2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India with an aim to help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East by maximising crop yield. The envisioned food park will incorporate state-of-the-art climate-smart technologies to reduce food waste and spoilage, conserve fresh water, and employ renewable energy sources. India would contribute by granting land for the project and facilitating farmers’ integration into the food parks.

Moreover, private companies from the US and Israel will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Initiative on clean energy: The I2U2 group will advance toward clean energy through a project in Gujarat involving the installation of 300 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity complemented by a battery energy storage system. Worth $330 million, this project's feasibility is currently being determined through a study funded by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. If approved, the project would bring critical knowledge and investment partners from the UAE and highlight private sector opportunities.

"Indian companies are keen to participate in this project and contribute to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030", the joint statement read. "Such projects have the potential to make India a global hub for alternate supply chains in the renewable energy sector."

Apart from these two, the member countries also discussed and welcomed India's interest in the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate initiative (AIM for Climate), which the UAE, the US and Israel are already a part of. "They affirmed that these are only the first steps in a long-term strategic partnership to promote initiatives and investments that improve the movement of people and goods across hemispheres, and increase sustainability and resilience through collaborative science and technology partnerships," the statement further read.

Ahead of the meeting, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hailed India's ties with the Middle East under PM Modi's leadership and referred to India as the “most significant” country in the Indo-Pacific.