IAEA Chief To Lead Expert Mission To Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant In Ukraine

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Friday proposed to head the expert visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) "as soon as possible".

Taking to Twitter, the agency informed that the necessary consultations are underway after Ukraine was informed about the "difficult conditions" under which Ukrainian specialists are working in the NPP. The decision comes after Grossi on Thursday announced that he will meet the Russian representatives to discuss a visit to Zaporizhzhia in the coming days.

"Ukraine formally informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today about the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is controlled by Russian forces but still operated by its Ukrainian staff," Grossi said in a statement released by the apex nuclear power plant monitoring agency.

IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi has proposed to lead a visit to #Zaporizhzhya NPP after necessary consultations and at earliest possible opportunity. IAEA continues to adjust its safeguards activities, but situation will become unsustainable, an IAEA report on Thursday said. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 29, 2022

Citing Ukrainian authorities, the agency also flagged that Rosenergoatom – a unit of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom – had sent a group of 8 nuclear specialists to the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The Russian experts have reportedly demanded daily reports from plant management about “confidential issues” on the functioning of the NPP.

The documents asked for also covered aspects related to administration and management, maintenance and repair activities, security and access control, and management of nuclear fuel, spent fuel, and radioactive wastes, IAEA said.

Zaporizhzhia 'continues to be challenging': Grossi

In an operational report published on Thursday, the experts noted that Zaporizhzhia has continued to remain a "challenging" ground and required "attention owing to the presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the site while operational management remains with Ukrainian plant operators”.

The report also warned that despite IAEA's adjustment of safeguards' activities, the situation will become unsustainable. “Therefore, the Director-General has proposed to lead a visit to the Zaporizhzhya NPP after the necessary consultations and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the agency said.

Personnel at #Zaporizhzhya NPP—controlled by Russian forces but still operated by its Ukrainian staff—were “working under unbelievable pressure” #Ukraine told IAEA. Specialists from Rosenergoatom demanded daily reports from management. https://t.co/KminM6byUJ pic.twitter.com/Cctl4E9pbi — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 29, 2022

Russian troops took over control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP on March 4 following which both the fronts jointly agreed to secure the plant. Russian specialists provided advisory assistance in terms sod management and operations to the Ukrainian personnel running the plant. Meanwhile, Ukraine separately informed the IAEA that personnel at the country’s largest nuclear power plant were “working under unbelievable pressure”.

Grossi has repeatedly raised concerns over the "extremely stressful and challenging work conditions for personnel at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities during the conflict."

Ukraine currently has 15 operational reactors at four nuclear power plants. Kyiv told IAEA that seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, two at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine NPP, and one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. Meanwhile, eight other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve.

(Image: AP)