IAEA Claims North Korea Continues To Operate Uranium Enrichment Unit At Yongbyon Site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday claimed there are indications that North Korea is running the uranium enrichment unit at the Yongbyon nuclear complex under the guise of carrying out construction work there. The remarks were made by Rafael Grossi, the Director-General UN nuclear watchdog, in the wake of reports that North Korea is preparing to conduct a new nuclear test. His remarks came as South Korea and the United States have repeatedly warned that Pyongyang has completed its preparation to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Yongbyon site's 5-Megawatt reactor is in operation: IAEA

"We have observed indications that the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon continues to operate and is now externally complete, expanding the building's available floor space by approximately one-third," Grossi said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported. According to him, there are signs that the Yongbyon site's 5-Megawatt reactor is in operation, and there has been sporadic activity at the radiochemical laboratory.

The IAEA chief also claimed that there are continued indications of activity at the Pyongsan uranium mine and concentration plant as well as the Kangson complex. "The continuation of the DPRK's nuclear program is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable," Grossi added. According to reports, North Korea expelled IAEA in 2009 but continues to carry out assessments through satellite imagery.

North Korea declares itself as a nuclear weapons state

Earlier on September 9, North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state. Following the approval of the law, the country's leader Kim Jong-un described the decision as "irreversible" and ruled out the prospect of any denuclearization negotiations, the official news agency KCNA reported. He also accused the United States of trying to undermine the North's defences and stated that his country would never abandon its nuclear weapons.

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has tested several short and long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May 2021. So far this year, North Korea has conducted as many as 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. According to media reports, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme.

Image: AP