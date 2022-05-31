IAEA: Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Grown To More Than 18 Times Over 2015 Deal Limit

Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has grown to more than 18 times the limit set in Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers, the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA claimed on May 30. "Estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran's total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms," the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report on Iran's nuclear programme stated.

The 2015 agreement imposed a maximum of 300 kilogrammes (660 pounds) of a certain chemical, which is equal to 202.8 kilogrammes of uranium. Iran is also continuing to enrich uranium over the 3.67% limit set in the deal, according to the report. The stockpile of uranium enriched to 20% is currently assessed to be 238.4 kg, up 56.3 kg from the previous report in March, while the stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% is reportedly 43.1 kg, up 9.9 kg.

Notably, for use in a nuclear weapon, enrichment levels of around 90% are necessary. Further, Iran has always claimed that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Moreover, the IAEA highlighted in the latest report released on May 30 that it still has "unanswered" issues about previously undeclared nuclear material at three locations — Marivan, Varamin, and Turquzabad.

This is despite the IAEA's repeated attempts to persuade Iranian officials to explain the presence of the nuclear material. Iran has presented the explanation of an "act of sabotage by a third party to contaminate" the locations, according to the report, but no proof has been provided to back this up. The fresh reports come as negotiations to resurrect the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, which stalled in March, are still deadlocked.

'Iran has only a few weeks to gather enough fissile material for a bomb': US officials

Iran currently has only a few weeks to gather enough fissile material for a bomb, according to both American and Israeli officials, but it would need more time to assemble the device's other components. Furthermore, officials in the current US administration, led by President Joe Biden, blame former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement in 2018 for the decrease in Iran's breakout time. "Their breakout period is down from about a year, which is what we knew it was during the deal, to just a few weeks or less," White House News Secretary Jen Psaki said in February at a press briefing.

Image: AP