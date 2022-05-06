IAEA Restores Remote Transfer Of Nuclear Safeguards From Ukraine's Chernobyl NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday announced that the remote transfer of nuclear safeguards data collected from its monitoring equipment at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine to monitor radioactive material has been completely restored. On March 9, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that the agency had lost contact with the plant's systems, ANI reported.

According to a statement from the organisation, "In relation to safeguards, following last week’s visit of IAEA inspectors and technicians to the Chornobyl NPP, data from all unattended monitoring systems installed at the site has now been fully recovered.”

The statement further read that with the exception of one facility which still needs technical work, the remote transfer of safeguards data to the Agency's Vienna headquarters has been completely restored due to the deployment of new transmission channels based on satellite technologies.

Furthermore, the IAEA as well as the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the NPP is still operating in standard operation with normal radiation levels, ANI reported.

The transmission of data from the Chornobyl NPP has been halted for two months

The transmission of data from the Chornobyl NPP has been halted for two months, as per the organisation. Remote data from Ukraine's other nuclear power plants are still being sent to the IAEA, Tass reported. From March 29 to 31, IAEA Director-General Grossi visited war-torn Ukraine to kick off the agency's mission to guarantee the safety and security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities in the midst of Russia's continuing special military operation.

Grossi led a team of IAEA specialists to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant to transfer equipment for detecting levels of radiation and reinstalling the nuclear safeguards monitoring system, which had been seized by the Russian troops for five weeks until it was withdrawn on March 31. The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Ukraine is to avert a nuclear disaster caused by military action. According to a Tass report, currently, no radioactive hazards have been identified in Ukraine.

Apart from this, on April 29, the head of IAEA had warned that Russian rockets flying over Ukraine's nuclear power facilities might result in a nuclear disaster, jeopardising global security.

(Image: AP)