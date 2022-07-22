IAEA Says Iran's Nuclear Programme Is 'galloping Ahead'; 'not Reviving JCPOA A Fatal Blow'

Iran's nuclear programme has been "galloping ahead" after the country was relieved from its obligations mandated in the legal framework of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Spain's El Pais newspaper on July 21.

Grossi warned that the stalled nuclear deal would imply a fatal blow as Iran is "gradually and sequentially" abandoning the commitments it had. The US' former Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA, popularly called the Iran Nuclear Deal, citing the violations of the terms, and the IAEA now warns that Iran's nuclear programme has "grown enormously, far beyond what it was in 2015."

Not reviving 2015 JCPOA a 'fatal blow': IAEA Chief

As Iranian authorities threatened to remove 27 IAEA cameras, IAEA's Grossi cautioned that this "would be a fatal blow to reviving the deal" if the monitoring equipment from the nuclear plants are uninstalled. While he acknowledged that Iran may not be making a nuclear weapon, he stressed that "no country that does not have warlike developments enriches at that level, at 60%." He then labelled the entire development as "extremely complicated." Grossi iterated that the atomic watchdog had credible information about the "undeclared nuclear activity" being conducted in at least three places.

"Our inspectors were there," Grossi told the newspaper. "They took samples, the results indicated that there had been nuclear material. What happened there? If there was material there, where is it now? Our technical assessment is that the explanations provided by Iran so far have been insufficient."

Grossi alleged that the Iran nuclear programme and Trump withdrawing from the 2015 deal "had consequences." "A decision was made, Iran responded, and we find ourselves in this situation. Complex, requiring quick action to get back on track," he stressed.

The IAEA chief's remarks come just days after Director of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns made explosive claims, stating that Iran never resumed its abandoned nuclear weapons programme since 2004, contrary to the four years of claims levelled by officials in Washington. The spy agency claimed that the United States "does not have evidence" that Iran has been weaponising its nuclear programme. CIA “doesn’t see any evidence that Iran’s Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] has made a decision to move to weaponize nuclear program,” Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.