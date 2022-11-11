IAF Aircrew Practices Aerial Refueling During Garuda VII Exercise With French Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise, named 'Garuda VII' at Air Force Station Jodhpur. On the sidelines of the exercise, the air forces of the two nations practised the most key aspect of modern aerial warfare, that is, aerial refuelling. The aerial refuelling was carried out from a 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

On the sidelines of the ongoing #Exercise Garuda VII, #IAF aircrew were familiarised with aerial refuelling from an @Armee_de_lair A 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

IAF fighter aircraft later refuelled from the tanker.#interoperability pic.twitter.com/3Sl62pxLSH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 11, 2022

The Indian Air Force tweeted regarding the exercise, “On the sidelines of the ongoing #Exercise Garuda VII, #IAF aircrew were familiarised with aerial refuelling from an @Armee_de_lair A 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). IAF fighter aircraft later refuelled from the tanker.”

Enhancement of defense cooperation

Participation of the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force in bilateral exercises will promote the exchange of experiences, professional interaction, and enhancement of operational knowledge. It will also strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Leading by example.



Chiefs from both the #IAF & @Armee_de_lair took to the skies in one of the multi-aircraft missions flown during #ExerciseGaruda.



The unique flight provided the perfect overview of the Exercise to both the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/prCYKotyQ9 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 8, 2022

The ongoing exercise between the IAF and FASF is set to be concluded on November 12. The exercise includes four Rafale fighters from the FASF, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, LCA, LCH, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Jaguar fighter aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters. Moreover, the exercise includes combat-enabling assets like Flight Refueling Aircraft, AWACS, AEW&C and Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force.

Speaking about the 'Garuda VII' exercise, the Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force VR Chaudhari said on November 8, "Garuda is one exercise that gives us this opportunity which exposes our pilots and crew to the best packages of the French Air & Space Force (FASF) and vice versa."

He further highlighted the importance of exercise, “We've learnt how to carry forward our interoperability. French Air Force also flies Rafale, we also fly Rafale, but we fly many other aircraft along with Rafale. It's important to learn how to interoperate with friendly nations.”