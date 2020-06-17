IATA Issues Criteria For COVID-19 Testing Of Passengers Arriving From High Risk Nations

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, as the tourism industry is gradually being reopened, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released the criteria for COVID-19 testing in the air travel process on June 16. While most governments across the globe are contemplating if the passengers arriving from nations are higher risk should go through coronavirus tests, IATA has said that such tests must deliver rapid results and should be able to be conducted at a larger scale with high accuracy. Moreover, this type of testing must be cost-effective so that an additional economic barrier can be avoided.

IATA Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac pledged that the airline industry is “committed to reducing risks” of passengers contracting the fatal novel pathogen. He also noted that COVID-19 testing could play an important role in achieving the same. However, IATA Director General noted that coronavirus tests must be carried out in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization Middle East (ICAO) guidance of starting global air travel.

IATA’s Director General and CEO said, “Airlines are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 transmission via air travel and COVID-19 testing could play an important role. But it must be implemented in line with ICAO’s global re-start guidance with the aim of facilitating travel."

"Speed, scale and accuracy are the most critical performance criteria for testing to be effectively incorporated into the travel process,” he added.

Other points mentioned by IATA

Apart from the requirement of ‘speed, scale and accuracy’, IATA has also noted other aspects of introducing COVID-19 testing such as the cost-bearer, the place for tests, and what happens if someone tests positive of coronavirus. According to the organisation, ideally, the passengers should undergo the tests prior to their arrival at the airport and within the 24 hours of travel. IATA also said that passengers who arrive at the airport ‘ready-to-fly’ decrease the risk of virus transmission.

Moreover, the cost of COVID-19 testing also remains an important consideration as it must not pose an additional barrier of the nations with most of them still recovering from the drastic impact of coronavirus outbreak. If any passenger tests positive of the disease, IATA has said that airlines must offer flexibility to customers because that individual will not be able to travel as planned.

