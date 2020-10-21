ICC Chief Prosecutor Says Ex-Sudanese President 'must Face Justice' Without Delay

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said that the ousted Sudanese President and other suspects wanted for alleged war crimes and genocide must face justice without further delay. During a visit to Khartoum, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told reporters that the suspects are still wanted for the atrocity crimes listed in their ICC warrants of arrest.

“They must all face justice without further delay,” he said.

An ICC delegation arrived in Sudan last week to hold talks with the government and discuss the prosecution of former President Omar al-Bashir. Bensouda said that Memorandum of Understanding on the modalities of cooperation, technical visits, and immediate access to Sudan by ICC investigators was discussed during the visit.

The former Sudanese president ruled the African nation from 1989 to 2019, before Sudanese military removed him following pro-democracy protests. The ICC delegates want Bashir to stand trial in the Hague and the Sudanese government had reportedly agreed to it. However, under the peace deal signed with rebel factions in Darfur, the Sudanese government decided to set up a special court to hold a trial for people accused of war crimes, including Bashir.

'Promising discussions'

Bensouda called for a follow through and build on the “promising discussions” with concrete action. He said that the delegation looks forward to continuing the dialogue with the Sudanese authorities to ensure they make progress on these cases with “full respect for our respective roles and mandates and the principle of complementarity.”

“Now that the channels of communication are open and a spirit of cooperation guides our discussions with the Sudanese authorities, we are open to exploring the possibilities in full compliance with our obligations under the Rome Statute, and guided by our unflinching commitment to achieving justice for the victims in Darfur,” Bensouda said in a statement.

