Iceberg as huge as Delaware nears collision with island, wildlife threatened

World’s largest iceberg is heading towards South Georgia Island in the Atlantic Ocean when a collision could devastate wildlife, scientists say. According to a report by Al Jazeera the colossal iceberg, which is as huge as the island, started drifting towards the island after breaking away from Antarctica Peninsula in July 2017. In case of a collision, the iceberg could endanger a large penguin colony on the island, apart from threatening other species such as albatross and seals.

Scientists have been monitoring the Delaware sized block for the past two years. As per Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey, the exact time or date of the collision is uncertain as the iceberg keeps slowing or speeding up with ocean currents along the way. Giving a ray of hope, Tarling reckoned that the collision still remains uncertain as there are high possibilities that waves could alter the direction or take the iceberg past the island, Al Jazeera reported.

Read: Massive Iceberg Floating Towards South Georgia

Read: Iceberg Floats Toward South Georgia, Puts Wildlife At Risk

A68a

Named A68a, the enormous iceberg measures 4,200 square kilometres in length. A video released by the British Royal Air Force shows the iceberg with cracks and fissures on its surface. A large number of ice chunks could also be seen floating nearby. As per BBC, the iceberg is now within a range of 150 kilometres of South Georgia Island, a British Oversees territory.

In case of collision, the iceberg could not only block penguins and seals of their forage routes to feed their offsprings but also crush marine life on the seafloor. Not only that, but it could also obstruct ships from conducting regular surveillance and fishery patrols around South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, scientists working for British Antarctic Survey warned.

Read: Chinese Airforce Uses Hollywood Film Clips In Propaganda Video, Netizens React

The iceberg about 94 miles (151 km) long and 30 miles (48 km) wide that broke from the Larsen C Ice Shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula. Iceberg A68A, constantly battered by the gigantic waves, has been severed with cracks and surface dents. The block is now on a collision course as it is drifting toward South Georgia, a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean. Currently, the berg sits in the austral Southern Hemisphere.

Read: World's Biggest Iceberg Found In Dreaded Condition With Parts 'cracking'

Image: British Royal Airforce