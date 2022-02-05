Iceland To End Whaling Practice By 2024 As Global Demand Dwindles

Whaling licenses will no longer be renewed in Iceland after they expire at the end of 2023, ending the nation's whaling practices due to plunging in the global demands, Iceland Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, announced on Friday, Feb.4. Iceland’s commercial whaling will officially halt as there is little economic benefit to whale hunting anymore, Icelandic newspaper Morgunbladid reported. "There are few justifications to authorize the whale hunt beyond 2024," the minister, who is a member of the Left-Green party, said in an interview with the paper. "There is little proof that there is an economic advantage to this activity,” she furthermore added.

Our long campaign is very close to paying off with Iceland looking to #StopWhaling in 12 months! 🙌 A big thank you to Iceland's Fisheries Minister @svasva for recognising the lack of justification for returning to whaling 🐋🇮🇸 @Vinstrigraen @PresidentISL https://t.co/3mSSlCaPoc pic.twitter.com/TnBQZ16gJ7 — Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) (@whalesorg) February 4, 2022

Demand for Iceland whale shrank due to pandemic

Since the past three years, Iceland’s whalers have reduced the activity hunting down just one whale between long gaps. The practice has also drawn public anger and condemnation, as well as invited wrath of global marine life activists and environmentalists. Iceland has been into commercial whaling, along with Norway and Japan, mostly targeting fin whale, which is next bigger in size than the blue whale.

But as the demand for the Iceland whale shrank, the whaling practice also declined since 2019. Another reason for this dip is a no-fishing coastal zone that does not let fishermen sail to the dedicated shores and forces them to go further into the Atlantic Ocean. Coronavirus pandemic also brought the industry to a standstill. Just 146 fin whales and six minke whales were hunted down in 2018, while in Norway just 575 whales were caught, half of the country’s monthly quota.

"The current fishing rights will be valid until 2023. As before, whaling will not be allowed from 2024," Svavarsdóttir, a member of the country’s Green Party, said on the party’s official website. "It must be demonstrated that it is economically justifiable to renew fishing rights. In a historical context, these fisheries have had a negative impact on the country's export interests. The reputational risk involved in maintaining this fishery is considerable, although it is illegible,” he added. Whales, the largest mammal in the world that ever existed, are an endangered species due to hunting and are protected. Iceland’s annual quotas for 2019-23 allowed the hunting of 209 fin whales but commercial whaling companies are now halting this practice.