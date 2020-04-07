ICJ Suspends Hearings, Meetings Until May 31 Amid COVID-19 Scare

As the death toll and infections of coronavirus continue to spike around the globe, the United Nations’ top court, International Court of Justice, has extended the suspension of all judicial meetings or hearings until May 31. The official statement released on April 7 said that even visits would be cancelled in a bid to stem the further spread of COVID-19. However, ICJ said the pandemic will constantly be monitored which will direct their future decisions.

PRESS RELEASE: given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the #ICJ has decided to extend to 31 May the period during which no hearings or judicial meetings of the Court will be held. Visits are also cancelled https://t.co/25IEzGWf1J pic.twitter.com/I67DBlZOWC — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) April 7, 2020

Earlier, apart from taking additional measures for the protection of members of the ICJ during coronavirus outbreak, the court had suspended its hearings or meetings in March until April 16. Even foreign travels of members of the court and the registry staff were cancelled and have now implemented teleworking. While the number of COVID-19 infections has reached over 1.3 million in the world, institutions and countries have been forced to ramp up their precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak

As of April 7, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,370 lives and infected 51,608 in the UK. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 74,782 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,347,587 people. Out of the total infections, 286,453 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

