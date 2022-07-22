ICJ To Pronounce Verdict On Myanmar's Objections To Rohingya Genocide Case Filed By Gambia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce a verdict on Myanmar's objections to a genocide case filed in response to the military's deadly crackdown on members of the Rohingya community in 2017. According to reports, ICJ President Judge Joan E Donoghue will read the court's ruling on Friday, July 22, after the court heard arguments in February. Earlier in February this year, attorneys for Myanmar's military rulers sought the dismissal of the lawsuit, arguing the United Nation's top court lacked jurisdiction.

Akila Radhakrishnan, head of the Global Justice Center (GJC) in New York, stated that ICJ would most likely dismiss Myanmar's objections, paving the way for the court to proceed to the next phase of the procedure. Meanwhile, Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK), stated that these objections were nothing more than a stalling strategy by Myanmar military regime, and it is unfortunate that the ICJ took so much time in making its decision. "The genocide is ongoing and it is important that the court doesn’t allow any further delays," he told Al Jazeera.

Myanmar's legal team calls for dismissing the case

Meanwhile, Myanmar's legal team argued that the case should be dismissed because the court only handles matters involving states, and the lawsuit against the Rohingya was brought by the Gambia on behalf of the Organization of Islamic States.

Additionally, they contended that the Gambia was not authorised to file the lawsuit since it was unrelated to the events in Myanmar and that there was no ongoing legal disagreement between the two nations at the time the complaint was filed. Further, the court's decision to permit the military regime to represent Myanmar was also challenged by a group of rights advocates for Myanmar.

About the ICJ case

With the support of the 57 members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, the Western African Gambia filed the lawsuit against Myanmar at the ICJ in November 2019. The case was filed after a ruthless military crackdown in the northwest province of Rakhine prompted hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to escape into neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to reports, Myanmar is accused of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Earlier, the ICJ instructed Myanmar to take immediate action to protect the Rohingya, stating that the crisis has irreparably damaged the rights of the group.

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)