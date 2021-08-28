Ida Category 4 Storm To Hit Louisiana On Hurricane Katrina Anniversary; 10,000 Evacuated

As Hurricane Ida struck western Cuba on Friday, August 27, and is expected to swell to a Category 4 storm that will make landfall at the US Gulf Coast, at least 10,000 people have been safely evacuated to mitigate the casualties. Ida is expected to strengthen to its maximum, according to the National Hurricane Centre, and it sustained winds of 80 mph (128 kph). The storm progressed into hurricane aims to hit Louisiana with intense force on Hurricane Katrina anniversary, weather forecasts say.



Officials have ordered evacuations in New Orleans and across the coastal region. Ida has barrelled into the Gulf of Mexico and the National Hurricane Centre predicts that it is expected to turn extremely dangerous hurricane with winds of 140 mph (225 kph). Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden appealed to people to comply with local evacuation instructions if they are in the storm's path.

This afternoon, I held a call with the head of FEMA and governors ahead of Hurricane Ida to discuss preparations for what is expected to be a dangerous storm. If you are in the storm’s path, please comply with local evacuation instructions. pic.twitter.com/YzKw9B4utY — President Biden (@POTUS) August 27, 2021

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a news conference with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards yesterday. Governor Edwards added, “By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to be to ride out the storm.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued orders to evacuate the areas just outside the levee system in the city, citing the devastating hurricane proceeding with force. The storm has brutally intensified over the course of a shorter span of time, she told the reporters. She further called on the residents to use all lanes of some highways and leave the city. “The city cannot order a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time,” Cantrell said, as cited by Associated Press.

New Orleans Mayor also emphasised the predictable outcomes such as power outages, internet snapping, and massive destruction of property. Collin Arnold, new Orleans emergency management director, reiterated that the hurricane would last for over 10 hours, and therefore, it would be advisable if residents quickly left, he said.

"Ida has the potential of being more troublesome than 2008's Gustav, more problematic than 1992's Andrew," on-air weather caster Jay Grymes warned on Twitter.

[Hurricane Ida is now forecast to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. IMAGE: National Weather Service New Orleans]

Hurricane may cause widespread flooding

Hurricane Ida roared into Cuba on 27 August. “The forecast track has it headed straight toward New Orleans. Not good,” said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist with The Climate Service warned in televised remarks. The storm was recorded to have gained ground with maximum winds of 120 kph right before coming ashore in Cuba. As Ida will enter the Gulf of Mexico, southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama can expect 8 to 16 inches heavy downpours, in some areas this would go up to 20 inches.

Hurricane may also cause widespread flooding, weather forecasters predict. Ida will hit New Orleans at the time city will observe the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a massive Category 5 Atlantic hurricane that had claimed 1,800 lives, and $125 billion in damage in late August 2005. Hurricane Warnings are in effect as Ida struck western portions of Cuba and the system brings high winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surge to the region, according to weather reports.

[A crew with the Flood Protection Authority-East remove wall barriers in New Orleans, that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ida. Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP]

[Corey Williams, right, and John Smith, both of Pelican Ice, hurriedly stack bags of ice into a gas station freezer in preparation for Tropical Storm Ida. Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP]

[St. Bernard Parish residents fill up their cars and gas cans as the Louisiana coast prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP]