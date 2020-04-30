IEA Says COVID-19 To Cause Global Energy Emissions To Fall A Record 8% In 2020

Coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause global energy emissions to fall a record eight per cent owing to an unprecedented decline in the demand for sources of energy such as coal, oil, and gas, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a statement as of April 30. Basis the analysis of electricity demands during the lockdown over the period of 100 days, the IEA also predicted that the emissions will further dip as the global energy demand would trickle down to at least 6 per cent.

According to reports, advanced economies like the United States will record an all-time low with demand declining to nine per cent, while the European Union will witness an 11-per cent fall. The demand of India, the world's third-largest power consumer, is also expected to shrivel as the global energy consumption is set to reduce seven times more than during the 2008 financial crisis and the biggest year-on-year drop since World War II.

CO2 emissions reduced to 6%

Demand for the export and import of most fuels is staggering, due to the nil consumption during the lockdown that has halted the transportation and other major activities. Therefore, the use of especially coal, oil, and gas has totally slumped, which is a historic shock to the entire energy world, IEA executive director, Fatih Birol, was quoted as saying. With consumption falling, the IEA said in the statement, there was a "major shift" witnessed the low-carbon sources of energy, such as wind and solar. It added that the renewable source of energy would make at least 40 per cent of global electricity generation in near promising future, confirmed reports.

Earlier, while speaking at a virtual press briefing in Geneva, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that the global pandemic has impacted greenhouse gas emissions due to a lack of transportation and industrial energy production across the globe. The CO2 emissions have reduced to at least 6 per cent globally due to lockdown, he added. Further, the European Union’s space agency’s earth-observation satellites detected a significant reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions. The agency’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service detected that the “abrupt changes in activity levels” in northern Italy, that led to “reduction trend” of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, for the last four to five weeks, as per reports.

