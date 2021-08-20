'If I Had A Gun, I Would Have Shot You Down': Afghanistan Woman Stands Up Against Taliban

Amid the deteriorating security in war-torn Afghanistan, a woman from the Islamic country on Friday said that if she had a gun, she would have 'shot' the Taliban down. This comes a few days after Afghanistan women were seen protesting against Taliban's take over. Earlier, the Taliban after capturing Kabul had also covered the posters of women with black paint.

Women stage protest against Taliban

Several women gathered in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area demanding equal rights and participation in government, politics and economy. The women did not name the Taliban directly but they continued to fight back in Afghanistan where the Taliban are grappling with control of nearly the entire country. The women asked the power holders to not forget their rights in wake of the Taliban's regime. The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996- 2001, enforcing harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from attending school and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

Earlier Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors made a piercing remark on Sunday as she said that she has no option but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her. While talking to the British outlet iNews, she said, “I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"

Taliban's repression of women resumes

As the Taliban had started to re-capture Afghanistan, the insurgents already started resuming regressive practices against women. According to a report by the Associated Press, after the Taliban's takeover, the women are not being allowed to go out to the markets without a male escort, reveal their ankles, or step out of their homes to work. For those who saw Taliban rule before 2001, these diktats serve as a stark reminder of the time when women were not allowed to study and work. The Taliban in the past has also carried out public executions, chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 14 while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 15, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold.

The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners in leaving the country.

Image: AP