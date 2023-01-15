'If Not For The Pilot...': Nepal Air Crash Eyewitness Account Reveals Vivid Details

A twin-engine aircraft of the Yeti airlines carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed near Nepal's Pokhara International Airport at around 11 am on Sunday, January 15. An eyewitness of the crash has come forward praising the pilot stating that houses in the vicinity of the crash site would also have been damaged had the pilot not manoeuvred it away from them before crashing.

#LIVE | Eyewitness of Pokhara plane crash says 'if not for Pilot, our houses would have exploded too' as she narrates entire incident.



Tune in - https://t.co/exkZLe8hLD pic.twitter.com/Cgq47ijylK — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2023

According to the eyewitnesses account, the aircraft had no visible damage or exterior faults while it was descending in the vicinity of her house. “There was no explosion, no fire,” the woman said. The plane crash rattled the neighbourhood after a loud explosion was heard followed by smoke and flames, the women said.

‘No survivors’: Nepal confirms the worst

Official confirmation by the Kaski District Administration Office revealed that all 68 passengers in addition to four crew members of the ill-fated flight YT691, a twin-engine ATR 72-500 died in the crash. Search and rescue operatives have recovered 30 bodies so far. Surprisingly, Sunday's plane crash comes merely 12 days after the airline carrier was inaugurated in Nepal. The aircraft is said to have been manufactured in China.

An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/rkLC3QbStn — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) January 15, 2023

The Pokhara international airport was temporarily shut down after the crash. Among the 68 passengers onboard the ill-fated flight, three were children and three infants, The Kathmandu Post reported. According to Nepal's civil aviation authority, the Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 53 Nepalese nationals in addition to five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, one Argentinian, one Irish, and one French national onboard, the airport authority revealed.

India has asked for a list of its Indian passengers who boarded the flight.

Helplines of Embassy:

I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021



II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

Helpline contacts of Embassy:



Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation.



N2/2 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) January 15, 2023

Following the crash, the Indian embassy in Nepal released helpline contacts of the embassy and said the Indian embassy is monitoring the situation and is in touch with local authorities. Meanwhile, the Nepal Government has formed a committee to lead the investigation behind the plane crash in Pokhara.

Helplines of Embassy:

I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021

II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699