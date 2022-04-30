'If Provoked By Hostile Forces...': Kim Jong-un Continues To Fire Nuclear Weapons Warning

Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un reiterated his warning to deploy nuclear weapons 'preemptively' if threatened, while also praising his top military officers for organising a large military parade this week in the nation's capital, Pyongyang.

According to the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un has stated his firm determination to continue building and developing his nuclear-armed military in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," AP reported.

Further, KCNA reported that the North Korean leader has called his military officials to thank them for their efforts at Monday's parade, which featured the nation's most powerful nuclear weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States territory and a variety of shorter-range solid-fuel missiles that present a rising threat to South Korea and Japan. However, KNCA did not confirm when the meeting was held.

Kim Jong-un vowed that the nation's nuclear weapons will be bolstered as quickly as possible

In addition to this, Kim Jong-un, on Monday, had vowed that the nation's nuclear weapons will be bolstered as quickly as possible. The North Korean leader threatened to deploy nuclear bombs "if provoked", during his speech addressing a late-night military parade that showcased strong weapons systems.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 25, North Korea commemorated the 90th anniversary of the country's army. Despite repeated warnings from the West, South Korea, and others, Kim Jong-un vowed he will continue to test provocative weapons, as per media reports.

According to the Associated Press report, Kim told his soldiers and the audience assembled for the parade in a Pyongyang plaza, "We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the fastest possible speed."

Experts believe that Kim's pledge to deploy nuclear weapons to preserve his country, ambiguously described the "fundamental interests" of his escalating nuclear strategy which caused an increased alarm for South Korea, Japan, and the US, AP reported. Moreover, in 2022, North Korea launched 13 rounds of missile launches, including its first full-range ICBM test since 2017.

Meanwhile, North Korean Marshal Ri Pyong, who had been away from the public spotlight for more than six months, made a surprise return at a military parade on April 25, reigniting suspicions about weapon tests in the near future. He was among the dignitaries who took part in the night military parade in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to Korean Central News Agency.

(Image: AP)