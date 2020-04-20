IFAD Launches New Fund To Help Prevent Rural Food Crisis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A United Nations’ specialised agency launched a new fund to help prevent rural food crisis by supporting farmers and rural communities amid COVID-19 pandemic. The UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) $40 million and launched an urgent appeal for additional funds to ensure timely access to inputs, information, markets and liquidity to the farmers in the most vulnerable countries.

IFAD aims to raise at least an additional $200 million from the Member States, foundations and the private sector to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on food production. The new multi-donor fund, the COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, is a part of the broader UN socio-economic response framework.

IFAD President Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasised the need for an urgent response to stop the health crisis transforming into a food crisis. Houngbo said in a statement that the fallout from COVID-19 may push rural families even deeper into poverty, hunger and desperation, which is a real threat to global prosperity and stability.

“With immediate action, we can provide rural people with the tools to adapt and ensure a quicker recovery, averting an even bigger humanitarian crisis,” said the IFAD chief.

Access to markets

According to the UN agency, the new fund will focus on providing inputs for production of crops, livestock and fisheries to small-scale producers. It will also facilitate access to markets to support small-scale farmers to sell their products where restricted movement is interrupting the functioning of markets.

The Rural Poor Stimulus Facility will also focus on the use of digital services to share key information on production, weather, finance and markets. IFAD said that It has received requests from governments in more than 65 countries to help respond to the impact of the pandemic.

“A timely response to the pandemic is an opportunity to rebuild the world’s food systems along more sustainable and inclusive lines and build the resilience of rural populations to a crisis, whether related to health, climate or conflict,” said Houngbo.

(Image credit: Twitter / @IFAD)