IFJ Slams Taliban's Draconian Media Rules, Says It Will Further Strangle Afghanistan Media

The International Federation of Journalists slammed media restrictions announced by the Taliban-controlled Afghan national regulator on September 28, noting that it would establish a "grave precedent" and harm independent journalism.

The 11 new regulations published by Government Media Information Center's (GMIC) provisional director Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi are legally enforceable and will be applicable to all journalists and media organisations in Afghanistan, as well as limiting independent media and freedom of expression in general. Journalists and media organisations were prohibited from writing or airing stories that were "contrary to Islam," disparaging national figures, or infringing on people's privacy under the "regulations."

The restrictions, according to the GMIC, are based on a previous Afghan media legislation that existed before the Taliban took control of the country. The previous media legislation included responsibilities to follow international norms like human rights, however, the new regulations make no mention of these global standards. According to the statement released by the International Federation of Journalists, the guidelines do not provide practical meanings for the terminology they contain, leaving plenty of space for individual interpretation by the country's Taliban leadership.

“The Taliban’s introduction of these media regulations is a blatant attack on the media and its vital task to inform Afghanistan’s people. If Taliban leaders are trying to send a message to the world, it is quite clear that these rules are intended to censor, silence and instil fear of retribution – and in no way create a space for ‘neutral’ or independent reporting. The IFJ said as many as 90 per cent of media workers are currently without access to employment or wages due to media shutdowns and it vehemently condemns implementation of rules that will further strangle the once dynamic media industry,” said the IFJ.

Taliban make Afghanistan hell for Journalists

The limitations come as a result of an increase in the number of media rights abuses against journalists in the nation since the Taliban took control. On September 7 and 8, more than 14 journalists were arrested for their news coverage. According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), more than 153 media organisations have now halted operations as the Taliban regime solidifies, with women journalists forbidden from working, a jump in telecommunications shutdowns, and increased threats and violence against media employees.

Image: Unsplash