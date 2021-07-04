IKEA's Quirky LGBTQ-themed Couches Leave Social Media Divided Over Designs

IKEA Canada recently went viral after it unveiled a series of colourful couches, inspired by different Pride flags, to honour the LGBTQ community. The couches, which also represents the transgender, nonbinary and asexual communities, quickly drew mixed reactions as some social media uses lauded the inclusive line while others mocked the colourful creation. According to CNN, the latest collection is curated to mark Pride Month and the 10 “Love Seats” were created by four LGBTQ designers.

In a press release, IKEA said that it hopes the campaign will honour "the richness and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community," using an expanded acronym that encompasses those identifying as two-spirit, an Indigenous American term for those with both a male and female spirit. "There's more to Pride than a rainbow," IKEA said, alluding to the range of flags featured in the campaign, including the lesbian flag and the pink, yellow and blue pansexual flag. The company further also described the couches as "a platform to celebrate identity and share stories of love”.

Introducing Love Seats.​



10 IKEA loveseats inspired by different Pride flags. 10 platforms to celebrate identity and share stories of love. Because there’s more to Pride than a rainbow. #IKEALoveSeats https://t.co/ES5wmeUzDI pic.twitter.com/xwQu602ym5 — IKEA Canada (@IKEACanada) June 24, 2021

Netizens 'haunted' by couches

Ever since the designs were unveiled, buzz has grown online. While the couches were broadly celebrated, some stirred debate on social media. In particular, a purple and pink “bisexual” couch divided opinions. While one social media user wrote that they were “haunted” by the couch, another edited a picture of the design into what they called a “horror movie prop”.

More serious concerns were also levelled against a phrase featured on the cushions reading, "When you change 'or' to 'and,' nobody believes you”. "I both love and hate the bi couch," wrote one Twitter user. "Somehow the words are my least favourite part. They're weird and make you think about biphobia, whereas the other couches are just pretty”. The user nonetheless added, "The hands are just cursed and I kinda love it”.

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn't real it can't hurt you



the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

okay the bisexual ikea couch is odd can we talk about the nonbinary bondage couch now pic.twitter.com/5QsAIELCVm — knox (@showponyboyx) June 29, 2021

I am haunted by the bisexual ikea couch pic.twitter.com/PxqS51HHV3 — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) June 29, 2021

ikea’s new gaslighting couch is EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/xXvhMPJ1x7 — rachel (@bugposting) June 29, 2021

Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little pic.twitter.com/JK5VpxPCFg — Pio (@wonderpetsfan1) June 29, 2021

Okay, but I do want the IKEA trans flag cloud loveseat. It's cute and lovely -- what can I say? pic.twitter.com/TNUFyJEG4P — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, as part of the IKEA campaign, individuals from of all the communities represented sat on their respective couches as they told their personal stories to the camera. According to reports, the company has not announced plans to sell the couches, although some social media users expressed interest in buying them. For now, the new couches are being displayed at select IKEA stores in Canada.

