'I'll Tear Your Face': Myanmar Soldier's video Threatening Civilians With Gun Surfaces

A video of a Myanmar military soldier surfaced online in which he is heard threatening civilians. He showcases his gun in the video and says that if anyone shows any kind of protest, he will shoot them in the head. The Myanmar military is in charge of the government and has declared a one-year-long state of emergency after it seized control of the State on February 1, following a general election.

"This is not a toy but a real gun and it's name is MA14. After 8 pm, I am in charge, I will go around and 'shoot' if I see one person outside. I will tear your faces with this shotgun as you can see these are real bullets. If we hit the cans at 8 pm, I will shoot right to the head. Who wants to be the freedom fighter? Who wants to do CDM (Clean Development Mechanism)? You all should meet me", he said in the video.

Protests continue against military rule

On Sunday, large numbers of people protested against the February 1 military coup. According to reports, two protestors were killed on Saturday after security forces opened fire on them. The killing of protestors did not stop people from coming out on the streets on Saturday. Anti-coup protestors in Myanmar's two largest cities paid tribute on Saturday to a young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police in a rally.

What's happening in Myanmar?

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging the November elections. Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. The military, for reasons they claim concern 'national security' and voter fraud allegations in the recently concluded election in November 2020 have arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi along with other civilian leaders from its National League for Democracy (NLD) party that won with a thumping majority last year.

