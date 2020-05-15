Plug Social Protection Gaps In Developing Countries To Prevent Future Crises, Says ILO

The Coronavirus crisis has exposed devastating gaps in social protection coverage in developing countries and recovery will only be sustained and future crises prevented if they can transform their ad hoc crisis response measures into comprehensive social protection systems, according to a new analysis from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

ILO in a press release on Thursday said that it has released two briefing papers which warn that the current gaps in social protection could compromise recovery plans, expose millions to poverty and affect global readiness to cope with similar crises in future. The papers take a detailed look at the role of social protection measures in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak in developing countries, including the provision of sickness benefits during the crisis.

'Virus does not discriminate between rich & poor'

The brief on 'social protection responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries' describes social protection as "an indispensable mechanism for delivering support to individuals during the crisis." It examines the response measures some countries have introduced, including removing financial barriers to quality health care, enhancing income security, reaching out to workers in the informal economy, protecting incomes and jobs, and improving the delivery of social protection, employment and other interventions.

"While the virus does not discriminate between rich and poor, its effects are highly uneven," the brief says, adding that the ability to access affordable, quality, healthcare has become "a matter of life and death". The brief also warns policymakers to avoid a singular focus on COVID-19 because this could reduce the availability of health systems to respond to "other conditions that kill people every day." It cites the example of how, during the Ebola epidemic, a focus on this virus exacerbated mortality from malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

According to data in the brief, 55% of the world's population — as many as four billion people — are not covered by social insurance or social assistance. Globally, only 20% of unemployed people are covered by unemployment benefits, and in some regions, the coverage is much lower.

READ | Chidambaram says 'nothing for migrants' as Centre allocates Rs 3,100cr of PM CARES fund

The other 'social protection spotlight' brief covers sickness benefits during sick leave and quarantine: Country responses and policy considerations in the context of COVID-19. It warns that the COVID-19 health crisis has exposed two main adverse effects of gaps in sickness benefit coverage.

READ | From propaganda posters to war rhetoric, how Vietnam is winning the war against COVID-19

Firstly, such protection gaps can force people to go to work when they are sick or should self-quarantine, so increasing the risk of infecting others. Secondly, the related loss of income increases the risk of poverty for workers and their families which could have a lasting impact. The brief calls for urgent, short-term measures to close sickness benefit coverage and adequacy gaps, pointing out that this would bring a three-fold benefit: support for public health, poverty prevention, and promotion of the human rights to health and social security.

READ | World Bank announces $1 billion social protection package for India to fight COVID-19

READ | FM Sitharaman to reveal 3rd tranche of PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat package at 4 PM today