'I’m A Celeb': Security Tightened After Body Found Near Camp

Security around 'I'm A celebrity' camp has been ramped up as a body was found in Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads. The body was found only an hour away from where the ITV reality show is being filmed in Murwillumbah, near South Wales in Australia.

A killer loose in the vicinity

Earlier this week, the police in New South Wales found a body in Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads. The police investigation and a manhunt were launched on Friday after a couple stumbled across the body of a man in a sleeping bag.

An insider has been quoted saying that the celebs are being watched 24 hours a day by a team and that security measures are incredibly tight. So much so that there is zero chance of anyone sneaking into the camp.

The Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said that the police were still trying to establish the movements and the history of the victim. They were still in the early stages of their investigations.

A resident of tweed said that lately the number of homeless had been growing in recent weeks. She said that there is always violence here caused by them, especially because of alcohol and drugs.

What is 'I'm A Celebrity'?

'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' is a British reality TV series in which a number of celebrities are forced to live together in a jungle environment in an attempt to be crowned 'King' or 'Queen of the jungle'. The show is now produced by ITV Studios and has been licensed globally to countries including the United States, Germany, France, Hungary and even India.

The current season of 'I'm A Celebrity' began only last week and this year has an impressive line up of names that include Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle.

The series has been criticised by Tessa Jowell who at the time of the criticism was the secretary of state for Culture, Media and Sport. She criticised the show for using only 'has been' celebrities

