'I'm Kicking Myself': Scottish Minister Issues Apology After Defying COVID-19 Rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on December 23 issued a public apology after being snapped at an indoor event without wearing a mask and violating the strict COVID-19 rules in the nation especially when the new strain of the existing novel coronavirus has been spreading across the UK. Saying that “I am kicking myself”, the leader of the nationalist Scottish National Party said she can’t describe how sorry she is for breaching the rules as she was photographed talking to a group of women in a pub after attending a funeral in Edinburgh last week without a face covering. The picture was even published in a Scottish newspaper on Wednesday.

However, following the incident, Sturgeon called it a “stupid mistake” and apologised saying there can’t be “any excuses” because she talks about the importance of wearing facemasks every day. Under the Scottish law amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are required to wear masks in all indoor venues including pubs and restaurants. Just on December 22, nation’s First Minister had reminded the public of the significance of wearing masks while speaking at the Scottish parliament.

Sturgeon said, “I took my mask off while attending a funeral purvey - I’m sure everyone will have seen in the media this morning a picture of me without it. I want to be clear today that regardless of the circumstances, I was in the wrong. There are no excuses.”

“These rules do apply to me just as they do to everyone else, and the rules really matter. I am kicking myself very hard - possibly harder than my worst critic ever could, but more importantly, I’ll be making sure I don’t drop my guard again,” she added.

Scottish Conservatives criticise Sturgeon

In the wake of the incident, the Scottish Conservatives, which is Scotland’s arm of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling party criticised Sturgeon and said that she should have known better and that she undermined the public health message. The Scottish Conservatives said on Twitter, “There cannot be one rule for Nicola Sturgeon and another for everyone else.”

The Scottish First Minister had apologised in her public statement after informing the public about the COVID-19 toll in the region. Sturgeon said that the total number of COVID-19 cases at present is 115,566. Out of which, 1,025 people in hospital with 56 being in the intensive care unit (ICU). She said on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 47 deaths were recorded taking the total count to 4,373.

