'I'm #HighRiskCovid19': People More Vulnerable To Coronavirus Ask For 'protection'

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the globe and has already spread to over 155 countries, a new hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has started trending on Twitter. While most health experts have been urging people to practice social distancing to stem the spread of the fatal virus in a bid to ensure that people who are vulnerable remain safe, many individuals have taken to social media to share their story for the same. From complications with respiration to other chronic disease patients, everyone has united under the hashtag and are requesting people to “please practice social distancing”.

Many of these social media users also shared why the coronavirus is “not just flu” for them and the weeks as the world battles the unprecedented outbreak coronavirus, are “most hard” for them. They used the hashtag to explain how the infection of the novel virus can further affect the existing conditions along with a picture with either their family or themselves. The medical experts have also stated that most younger people would not suffer any major symptoms of COVID-19 but people with pre-existing medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease are apparently more vulnerable to the virus.

'I'm #HighRiskCovid19'

Most internet users were seen exchanging encouraging messages with each other under the hashtag and also wishing strength to those who have a complicated medical history. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,880 and at least 173,150 cases worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,213 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 36 new cases on March 16. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to over 6,664.

Hey gang. I’m 39 w/ a lifelong history of high blood pressure on beta blockers & a regulator for my frequent palpitations & a-fib. I’m now in my 180 lb range & workout almost daily, but I could be #HighRiskCovid19. Take the next couple weeks seriously for me. pic.twitter.com/t8wRnDhNUC — Xander the Bernie Bro (go vote!) (@xandertheblue) March 16, 2020

I have pulmonary sarcoidosis and I’ve lost 20% of my lung function because of it. I have 3 kids, 6 rescue dog and a rescue cat. Please practice social distancing for us! #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/eCaLqAYMTY — Julie MFNG (@emajeglynn) March 16, 2020

I have Multiple Sclerosis so I’m immunocompromised. Please take this virus seriously, so I can be well enough to take care of my child. PLEASE take those who are high risk into consideration & stay home! 🧡 #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/B3jhkOEpm1 — Jordan Burse (@JordanMooreGA) March 16, 2020

Like many people, I have an #invisibledisability and don’t “look” sick. But, I manage asthma, bone loss, and an autoimmune illness. I’m also homeless with temporary shelter.#HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/hYsvGnEGdT — SN Désirée Cha (@sndesireecha) March 16, 2020

I’m 25 and I have lupus nephritis. I am currently on three immunosuppressants to protect my body from attacking my organs. I have to “self isolate” myself for a majority of the year just to stay healthy. So please think twice if you think it’s “too hard” #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Qtr54wG9vC — yung samosa (@starbakhs) March 15, 2020

My son was born prematurely, is immunocompromised, and on oxygen. We hope he’ll be off of it soon, but to do so he needs to stay healthy. He is already quarantined because of flu season. He is six months old. Please think of him before you break social distancing #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Rk2fC94tFN — Maddy (@cymaticbirds) March 15, 2020

I’m Leah Grace. I’m 16 and have EDS and an awful immune system. I don’t want to die. This is who you’re protecting. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/eR7LQGX3k7 — Leah Grace Roberts♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@lgroberts608) March 15, 2020

