'I'm #HighRiskCovid19': People More Vulnerable To Coronavirus Ask For 'protection'

Rest of the World News

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the globe and has already spread to over 155 countries, #HighRiskCovid19 has started trending.

#HighRiskCovid19

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the globe and has already spread to over 155 countries, a new hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has started trending on Twitter. While most health experts have been urging people to practice social distancing to stem the spread of the fatal virus in a bid to ensure that people who are vulnerable remain safe, many individuals have taken to social media to share their story for the same. From complications with respiration to other chronic disease patients, everyone has united under the hashtag and are requesting people to “please practice social distancing”. 

Many of these social media users also shared why the coronavirus is “not just flu” for them and the weeks as the world battles the unprecedented outbreak coronavirus, are “most hard” for them. They used the hashtag to explain how the infection of the novel virus can further affect the existing conditions along with a picture with either their family or themselves. The medical experts have also stated that most younger people would not suffer any major symptoms of COVID-19 but people with pre-existing medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease are apparently more vulnerable to the virus. 

'I'm #HighRiskCovid19'

Most internet users were seen exchanging encouraging messages with each other under the hashtag and also wishing strength to those who have a complicated medical history. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,880 and at least 173,150 cases worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,213 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 36 new cases on March 16. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to over 6,664.

