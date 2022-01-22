IMF Chief Says Increase In US Rates Could ‘throw Cold Water’ On Global Economic Recovery

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief, Kristalina Georgieva, has said that the interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could “throw cold water” on already weak economic recoveries in certain nations. Speaking virtually at the Davos Agenda event on Friday, Georgieva stated that an increase in US rates could have significant implications for countries with higher levels of dollar-dominated debt. Therefore, she added that it was “hugely important” that the Fed was clearly communicating its policy plans to prevent surprises.

As quoted by CNBC, Georgieva said the IMF’s message to countries with high levels of dollar-denominated debt was: “Act now. If you can extend maturities, please do it. If you have currency mismatches, now is the moment to address them.”

She added that her biggest concern is for low-income countries with high levels of this debt, highlighting that two-thirds were now either in “debt distress” or in danger of falling into it.

Global economic recovery 'losing some momentum'

The IMF expects the global economic recovery to continue, said Kristalina Georgieva while stressing that it was “losing some momentum”. The IMF chief suggested that a New Year’s resolution for policymakers should be “policy flexibility”. She said that 2022 is like “navigating an obstacle course”, given the risks such as rising inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and high debt levels.

During the online conference, Georgieva stated that the problem is country-specific, making the global economic recovery more difficult than in 2020. She noted that prices are rising at startling speeds in a number of nations. For example, eurozone inflation hit a record high of 5% in December, the UK inflation rate hit a 30-year-high in the same month and the US consumer price index rose at its fastest pace since June 1982, the IMF chief added.

“In 2020, we had similar policies everywhere because we were fighting the same problem — an economy in standstill. In 2022, conditions in countries are very different, so we cannot anymore have the same policy everywhere, it has to be country-specific and that makes our job in 2022 so much more complicated,” Georgieva said.

(Image: @AndyVermaut/Twitter)