IMF Chief Urges G20 To Aid Poor Nations Fight 'double Blow' Of COVID & Financial Stagnancy

The world’s richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the “devastating double blow” of the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent economic damage, Chief of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said. In an online post, she highlighted the “deepening divergence” between the rich and the poor and called on the G-20 nations to take immediate steps to keep developing nations from falling further behind access to vaccines. Her post comes as Georgieva is set to meet the finance ministers of the G20 countries and other central bankers.

“Poorer nations are facing a devastating double-blow losing the race against the virus and missing out on key investments that will help lay the groundwork for economic growth,'' Georgieva said. "It is a critical moment that calls for urgent action by the G20 and policymakers across the globe," she said.

According to the IMF Managing Director, while the US is poised to grow at the fastest pace since 1984, Europe and China are also expected to catch momentum. However, it is the developing world that would be left behind by a "worsening two-track recovery, driven by dramatic differences in vaccine availability, infection rates, and the ability to provide policy support." Additionally, she also highlighted the dramatic gap between the vaccination in the rich and poor states asking the G20 countries to help them by sharing doses, accelerating debt forgiveness, and endorsing the goal of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in every country by the end of 2021, and at least 60 percent by the first half of 2022.

According to a report by the Washington-based lender, low-income countries will need to deploy about $200 billion over five years just to fight the pandemic and another $250 billion for economic reforms to allow them to catch up to the richer nations. But, Georgieva said they cannot do that on their own and wealthy nations must "redouble their efforts, especially on concessional financing and dealing with debt."

