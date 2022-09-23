IMF Chief Warns 'people Will Be On Streets' If No Steps Taken To Ease Inflation Globally

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has voiced alarm by saying that if action is not taken against inflation to protect the most vulnerable, then there will be "people on the street" throughout the world. During an exclusive interview with CNN, IMF chief said, “It is important to think that this compounded impact of multiple crises is already testing the patience and resilience of people. And if you do not take action to support the most vulnerable, there would be consequences.”

While talking about the consequences, Georgieva said that the most vulnerable individuals will suffer if they do not reduce inflation because “an explosion of food and energy prices for those that are better off is inconvenience — for the poor people, tragedy." She added that when they call for tackling inflation, they should first think of the poor.

IMF chief warned that people will be on the streets

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva further said that people will be on streets if they won't able to safeguard the "sense of survival and the sense of solidarity." To battle inflation, she continued, central banks throughout the world "have no choice" but to raise interest rates.

According to the IMF president, "Fiscal policy, if it goes generously to help everybody, will be actually in the way of monetary policy, it would be the enemy of monetary policy, because you increase demand and that pushes prices again up, and then there has to be more tightening," CNN reported. She further mentioned that restoring the circumstances for growth is a very crucial issue at hand,and price stability is a key requirement.

The Omicron strain of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are two major factors that have caused price hikes, making inflation today the deadliest adversary, the head of the IMF told CNN. "This year is tough, next year tougher. Why? Because of a shock upon shock upon shock. In just a short three years: the pandemic (not yet over), the war, Russia's invasion pushing energy and food prices up, and then the result is a cost-of-living crisis," she concluded.