IMF Closely Monitoring Situation In Sri Lanka; Hopes For Resolution Amid Political Crisis

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that it was closely monitoring the current ongoing developments in Sri Lanka amid the Economic crisis and hoped that it gets resolved soon to resume bailout deal talks. A round of policy-level talks chaired by IMF with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe who is also Finance Minister stated that there were some financial issues to be resolved. The Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the monetary programme targets were wrapped up.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka,” Peter Breuer, IMF Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, and Masahiro Nozaki, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka said in a statement on Sunday. “We hope to resolve the current situation that will allow for the resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported programme, while we plan to continue technical discussions with our counterparts in the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Sri Lanka,” Economy Next reported on Sunday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as angry protesters storm his palace

Earlier in the day, a sea of protesters stormed the official residence of the President. Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, left the house before the mob arrived. At least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes between security personnel and the protesters.

Jeevan Thiagarajah, Governor of the Northern Province, told Republic Media Network that what had happened at Gotabaya's residence earlier in the day was a result of the build-up since May.

"I think the common person boiled over and protests came. They were asking for a change. I think what happens anywhere is people want to hold a person responsible for anything if not a group of persons responsible. That is the combination today," Thiagarajah said.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million population, is under unusual economic turmoil, the most alarming in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for imports of fuel, and other essentials.

Due to the crisis, Sri Lanka has defaulted on foreign debt. In April, the island nation announced that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. The country's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

(Image: AP)